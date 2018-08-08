DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

EFCC Freezes Benue Account …Ortom Is Being Victimized – Akase

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Terver Akase has confirmed the freezing of accounts of Benue State Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He has however action by the EFCC as nothing but a witch hunt and a victimization of the state Governor Samurk Ortom.

Akase who stated this when he spoke to journalists in Makurdi said “Yes, it is true that accounts of the Benue State Government have been frozen by EFCC.

“It is part of the political witch-hunt against Governor Samuel Ortom. The action of EFCC is already having negative impact on the running of government in Benue State. It is a move that will affect salaries, pensions and other sundry payments.

“The question we are asking is; why did EFCC not investigate the Governor’s security votes when he was still a member of APC? Why start the investigation now?

The Chief Press Secrerary cautioned tge EFCC not to allow itself to be used as an attack dog unleashed against perceived political opponents.

“Let the Federal Government tell us how much it has spent on prosecuting the fight against Boko Haram and how much it spent on the other operations such as Python Dance, Crocodile Smile and Whirl Stroke.

“Benue has suffered heavy attacks by Fulani herdsmen since the beginning of the year. Within the period, the State Government has spent a lot to legitimately support security agencies to protect the people of the state. Governor Ortom has not diverted funds. He runs a transparent administration.

“We welcome the investigation, but as I said earlier, it should start from the Presidency and go across the 36 states. Benue should not be singled out for victimization, intimidation and harassment as the Federal Government with its agencies is currently doing,” he added.