Drama In Abeokuta As FSARS Operative Allegedly Slaps Soldier

It was rowdy scene yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) attached to the Ogun State Police Command assaulted a soldier thought to be a yahoo yahoo boy.

A footage shared via Instagram, Instablog9ja, showed a violent scene during the confrontation between the FSARS operatives and the soldier. The soldier, who was dressed casually, did not appear pleased following the assault that ensured his shirt was ripped.

As seen in the video, the party engaged themselves in an unfriendly conversation held close to a vehicle the soldier was driving.

“This is what SARS are doing in Abeokuta. You guys are behaving like armed robbers. I was born and bread in Abeokuta,” the soldier was heard saying in the heated argument.

The incident is coming days after an order by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who had earlier warned SARS officers against needless search.

Source: TheGuardian