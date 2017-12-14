Don’t Promise What You cannot do, Ohakim Tells Okorocha

By Austin Echefu

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim has volunteered advice to Governor Rochas Okorocha on the best way to make Imo people happy, advising him not to promise what cannot fulfill.

Writing on his Facebook page on Thursday, the former Governor called on Governor Okorocha to

“Pay workers salaries timely” if he wants to make the people happy.

He also called on the Governor to Pay pensions and gratuities”, even as he warned him to “Never issue dud cheques to your people”.

Governor Okorocha had created the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment, saying that he wanted the peoole to be happy.

But Dr Ohakim who said that though development is good it must be done in phases so that it does not cause unneccessary pains to the people, called on the Governor to “Compensate people before demolitions.

“Always pay overtime and leave allowance to civil servants”, he said, adding: “Never pocket the legislative or judicial arm of government”.

On the other hand, Dr Ohakim urged Governor Okorocha to “carry out developmental projects with good fate not with intent to cause suffering”.

Hevere added: “Never deploy suffering, hunger and hardship as a weapon of control on your people (we are Ndi Igbo and our resilient spirit will reject it).

“Never cut salaries of civil servants or force pensioners to forfiet their entitlements.

“Always strive to create an enabling environment to encourage business.

“Before a demolition or relocation, ensure proper resettlement has been provided.

“Before banning a means of transportation, ensure proper replacement are on ground .

“Always strive to provide water to your people. Water is life.

“Ensure civil servants receive bonuses during the Christmas period of #13month.

“Channel scarce funds on projects that touch lives and empower the youths not building statues.

“Never sack your people from work because of political hatred.

“Make campaign promises you intend to fulfill (Jobs, Jobs, Jobs).

“Always tell your people the truth. It could be bitter and they may hate you for it as many hated me but you vindicate your soul before God

Unfortunately, doing these sometimes doesn’t guarantee you will be appreciated. I know that first hand but all the same if you truly love your people, don’t be discouraged”.