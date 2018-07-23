DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Release

Delta SUBEB, ALGON Concludes Age Falsification Verification Exercise In 25 Local Government, Screens 2567 Staff

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The ongoing age falsification verification exercise by the state Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON, has been concluded at Burutu Local Government Council on Wednesday with startling revelations of many over aged persons overdue for retirement still in active service.

The chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu speaking with journalists at Burutu at the end of the exercise that took the Committee to all the Federal Constituencies in the State, disclosed that 2567 Teaching and non-teaching staff were screened by the committee.

While clarifying the purpose of the exercise, the SUBEB boss said it was to sanitize the system even as he hinted journalists that the Committee comprising of ALGON, SUBEB, NUT and Local Education Authorities’ Secretaries has completed its assignment to verify and rectify age discrepancies discovered by the consultant engaged to capture the biometrics of staff at the unified local government system.

Mr. Ogwu also disclosed that the Board has developed an information data base of all its teaching and non-teaching staff which according to him, will put a final stop to cases of age falsification.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council, Honourable Godknows Angele, hails the exercise which he described as a right step towards the right direction to bring sanity to the system.

The Burutu Local Government Council Chairman while commending the Chairman of SUBEB and his team for the painstaking exercise, reaffirmed the position of the SUBEB boss that there are several overaged staff who ought to have retired long ago, still in active service.

“The exercise is one of the best so far anybody can think of. There are several cases of ridiculous claims which indicated that some of the affected staff finished primary school at the age of 2 years or even before they were born. This is abnormal and it can’t continue” Godknows declared.

FLAGGED OFF EXERCISE

Earlier, at the flag off exercise at the Oshimili South Local Government Council on the 4th of June, 2018, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu assured affected staff of the Local Education Authorities across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State that the age falsification verification exercise was not a mission to witch hunt but to bring sanity to the system.

Hon. Sunny Ogwu who was flanked at the flagged off ceremony by the Chairman of ALGON, Sir Constantine Itiako Ikpokpo, the Vice Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government, Mr. Onwordi Ikenwe and the Secretary of the Board, Sir Byron Unini says the exercise that would take the verification Committee to the 25 local government areas of the state was to fish out staff suspected to have falsified their ages.

The SUBEB Chairman who solicited for the cooperation of affected staff, disclosed that the Committee will be thorough in its assignment.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Board, Sir Byron Unini, enjoined the affected staff to be physically present at the designated screening centres with the original copies of their documents including their primary six certificates, birth certificates or sworn affidavits of age declaration.

Ivovi Sharon (Mrs.)

Public Relations Officer

Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)

Asaba