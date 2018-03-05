Published On: Mon, Mar 5th, 2018

Davido Donates $5000 To Rwandan Music School Students

Superstar Nigerian singer, Davido has once again shown his philanthropic side by giving back to the society.

On his visit to a music school in Rwanda, Davido made a pledge to donate $5000 and gifted all students free tickets to his concert later that day.

The musician shared a video of himself during his visit on twitter. Davido also performed live for the students.

Davido is currently on a 30 billion tour, after his 30 billion concert, set to visit between 28 – 30 different locations across, Africa, South Africa and Europe.

Watch Video;

