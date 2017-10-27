“Curse Placed On Anambra PDP By ‘Ogirisi Igbo’ Chief Ezeonwuka Is Holding PDP Down Today”

June 2016, the Ogirisi Igbo, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka placed a curse on PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] in Anambra following its activities in Anambra political sphere dating from the Mbadinuju era. The curse which was widely publicized in news magazines and published by this medium under the title Why I Cursed PDP In Anambra – Ogirisi Igbo Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka explained in detail why the Ogirisi Igbo placed the course on the party in Anambra State.

With the recent development in the PDP in Anambra State against the gubernatorial race, it appears evident that the curse may have indeed taken a firm grip of the PDP in the State. The PDP has remained divided in the State – and has not been able to put a single gubernatorial candidate or a single state party chairman.

In talking with the Ogirisi Igbo, he made it adamantly clear that the PDP’s travails are coming from his curse. He told 247ureports.com that the PDP must tone before it can begin to see light again. “PDP committed abomination in Anambra”.

In Igbo culture, according to Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Ogirisi is considered the highest mystical tree that has all supernatural powers to render serious course over anything abomination.