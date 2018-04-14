DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Corpse Of Pastor Allegedly Murdered By Herdsmen Dumped At Govt. House

Pastor Pius Eromosele’s Corpse was reportedly dumped at government house by the deceased family members.

The angry family members while protesting used the corpse to barricade the entrance into Dennis Osadebey Avenue, Government House at Benin City thereby disruptng vehicular activities while demanding Edo state govt. fish out the killers of Pastor Pius Eromosele.

According to the elderest son, Dr. Eromosele said after a brief meeting with Barr. Osarodion Ogie the SSG to Edo state govt., they were assured of government’s prompt response in ensuring the culprits are brought to book and justice served.

It will be recalled that, Pastor Pius was allegedly killed by Fulani Herdsmen in his farm at ODIGHI community in Ovia North East Local Government, last week.

Meanwhile, in some quarters Edo people hold the view that Gov. OBASEKI has continuously displayed timid silence over the incessant killings by the deadly Fulani herdsmen in Edo state.