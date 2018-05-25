DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

China Offers Scholarships 47 Indigent UNIZIK Students

By Nedum Noble

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has offered scholarship to 47 indigent students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, disclosed that the beneficiaries were best students of courses that are not well subscribed.

He said the scholarship was being offered for the first time to the students of the university studying locally, adding that over 200 students of the university pursuing higher degrees were enjoying the country’s scholarship abroad.

According to the VC, the courses included vocational education, technical education and entrepreneurial studies.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chinese charge de affairs to Nigeria Mr. Lin Jin, said UNIZIK has special attraction to China due to the establishment of Confucius Institute in 2008, which he said has established a window between Nigeria and China.

He explained that the Scholarship titled: “2018 October 1st Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Award Ceremony” was initiated after Chinese national Day which fell on October 1, adding that the 47 beneficiaries was to mark 47 years of diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and China.

Jin, who also represented the Chinese Ambassador, said China was passionate about Nigeria’s growth and development given its similarities with Nigeria.

“China has the largest population in Asia just as Nigeria has the largest population in Africa, but has turned its large population into an advantage which resulted in the country being the second largest economy in the world currently.

“We have every reason to boost exchange because the nation will prosper if its younger generation learns to see tomorrow of Nigeria in Nnamdi Azikiwe University,” he said.

Appreciating the University for its hospitality, Jin urged the beneficiaries to be ambassadors of the two countries.

“We are overwhelmed by your hospitality. This has given us the chance to be exposed to local tradition, especially the taste of kolanuts. You have shown immense good will to your collaboration”.

Earlier in a courtesy call, Prof. Ahaneku had said the visit was to nuture the relationship between Nigeria and China and that the beneficiaries will ever remember and be thankful to the Chinese government.

He said it was the resolution of the university that young graduates would be self-reliant, expressing optimism that the beneficiaries would understand the field better after their training.