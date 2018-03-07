DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Butchers Drag Edo Govt, Others To Court For Investigating Criminal Allegation

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State branch Chairman of the National Butchers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Ikponmwosa Orhue, has instituted a legal action at the Federal High Court in Benin against the Edo State government and six others for investigating matters of criminal allegations which is presently being handled by the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police zone 5 and the Directorate of the Security Service (DSS).

Also named as defendants in the suit are the Chief Security Officer to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Yusuf Haruna, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Akhere Odijie and Mr. Odion Odijie.

Plaintiffs in the suit are Comrade Ikponmwosa Orhue, Mr. Peter Oguigo and Chief Osamede Adun, the National President of the National Butchers Union of Nigeria.

In an Originating Summons filed before the court by their Counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi, the Plaintiffs want a declaration by the court that the 2nd defendant, Mr. Yusuf Haruna has no power to constitute himself into an organ of criminal investigation in Edo State, purportedly on behalf of the State government in view of the fact that he was not the constitutional and statutory creation legally empowered for the investigation and prosecution of criminal offenders anywhere within the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Plaintiffs want the court to declare that the letter dated 27 February, 2018, emanating from the office of the 2nd defendant purportedly on the direction of the 1th defendant and on the promoting of the 5th and 6th defendants was ultra vires, the powers of the 2nd defendant and therefore null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

They further wants a declaration that the 1st and 2nd defendants not being the constitutional and statutory organ established for the purpose of apprehending, interrogating and investigating and prosecution organ in Edo State.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th defendants, whether by themselves, privies, servants, agents, successors–in–office or anyone connected to them in any manner whatsoever from giving effect to the letter dated 27, February 2018, by means of directing, coercing, compelling and forcefully apprehending the plaintiffs to submit to the investigation of the 1st defendant.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant whether by himself, agents, servants, privies, representatives or anybody connected to him in any manner whatsoever and howsoever from parading himself or playing such roles of criminal investigation and prosecution which was not ordinarily empowered to so do.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.