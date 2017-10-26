Saraki, Dogara, NASS, Denied Access To Presidential Villa

Information available to 247ureports.com indicate that the leadership of the National Assembly [NASS] and the members were denied access to the Presidential villa for a pre-planned presidential dinner with the President, Mohammadu Buhari. This evening.

According to early reports, the leadership of NASS along with the members of NASS had arrived the gated entrance to the Villa in a Coaster bus when the security operative at the entrance refused the bus to gain entrance into the Villa.

247ureports.com is not certain the reasons for the refusal to grant the NASS members entry. But the spokesman to the presidency, Femi Adesina was contacted via sms. He did not respond as at the time of this publication.

Shehu Garba was contacted, he responded that there was an incident. But it was resolved. In his words, “The Senate President just spoke to the correspondents after the dinner. Yes there was an incident. But it has been resolved.”

Stay tuned