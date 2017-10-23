Breaking News: Metuh Wants Jonathan To Appear As Witness

A former spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has asked a Federal High Court to allow former President Goodluck Jonathan appear in court as a witness.

It is the second application by Mr. Metuh lead counsel, Onyeachi Ikpeazu, for witnesses to appear in court.

The former spokesman, is being tried for allegedly misusing N400 million public money.

The Court of Appeal on September 29 authorized the appearance of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to also testify in the case.

Mr. Dasuki was however absent in court on Monday.

–

Source: News Telegraph