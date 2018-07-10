DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: Imo State Assembly Begins Impeachment Of Deputy Governor

The Imo State House of Assembly has started proceedings to impeach the Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere.

The lawmakers are accusing the deputy governor of gross misconduct.

To this effect, a 6-man panel probe committee has been set up to investigate the allegations and report back to the House within seven days.

More details coming…