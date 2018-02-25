DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicate that the insecurity spreading across the nation may have re-entered the church premises. This is as gunmen attacked an ECWA Church located in Durumi, Garki, Abuja during the morning service of today.

The attack left one of the security personnel guarding the Church premises shot. He was shot in leg. The current status of the security personnel remains uncertain. The unknown attackers escaped the scene.

Already, the Christian Association of Nigeria [CAN] has issued an alert to all Christians. Engr Daniel Kadzai, the YOWICAN President [Youth wing of CAN] made this call through sms message calling on every Christian to be alert and cautious.

