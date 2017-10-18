Breaking News: Fracas At High Court Owerri

The High Court in Owerri, Imo State saw the men of the mobile police officers invade the premises of the court. The men of the police force had arrived the office of the Chief Judge of Imo State this morning looking to make an arrest.

In the process of the arrest, the men of the police force sealed the entire premises of the High Court in Owerri – chasing away the public who had come to court to litigate their case.

247ureports.com is not certain the identity of the person the police had come to arrest. But it was gathered that the Chief Judge had not arrived the High Court premises at the time of the police invasion.

The police take over of the High Court premises in Owerri caused immediate panic in the surrounding environs who could not make out what was happening. The officers arrived in war-like looking hilux pickup trucks and carrying sophisticated weapons.

An eyewitness who was inside the court at the High Court Owerri when the police force arrived, described the arrival of the police officers as frightening and jolting. “We thought it was an attack“.

Cursory inquiry indicates that the Judiciary were not pleased with the aggressive invasion of the High Court by the police officers. The judiciary collectively resisted the attempted arrest. The resistance caused the police to mount even more aggressive tactics against the workers at the High Court.

