Breaking News: DSS Reportedly Block All Entries And Exits To The National Assembly
The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly blocked all the entry and exit points to the National Assembly.
This was disclosed by Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. Onemola shared videos of operatives of the services reportedly stopping senators from gaining entry into the assembly complex.
Olu W. Onemola@OnemolaOlu
DSS has blocked all entry or exit from the National Assembly. This is a coup to try to impeach the Senate President and his Deputy. #SaveOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/VnZAOFRFgw
A serving Senator, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim is being denied access into his office by the DSS. He asks the DSS officials “Has the military taken over?” #SaveOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/U9vWF3UKhY