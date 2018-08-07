Published On: Tue, Aug 7th, 2018

Breaking News: DSS Reportedly Block All Entries And Exits To The National Assembly

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Breaking News: DSS Reportedly Block All Entries And Exits To The National Assembly

Breaking News: DSS Reportedly Block All Entries And Exits To The National Assembly

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly blocked all the entry and exit points to the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. Onemola shared videos of operatives of the services reportedly stopping senators from gaining entry into the assembly complex.

Olu W. Onemola@OnemolaOlu
 · 

DSS has blocked all entry or exit from the National Assembly. This is a coup to try to impeach the Senate President and his Deputy. pic.twitter.com/VnZAOFRFgw

Olu W. Onemola@OnemolaOlu

A serving Senator, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim is being denied access into his office by the DSS. He asks the DSS officials “Has the military taken over?” pic.twitter.com/U9vWF3UKhY

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It