Breaking News: DSS Reportedly Block All Entries And Exits To The National Assembly

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly blocked all the entry and exit points to the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. Onemola shared videos of operatives of the services reportedly stopping senators from gaining entry into the assembly complex.