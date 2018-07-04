DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benue NUJ Elects New Exco

… New Chairman Advocates Better Welfare for Members

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Benue State council, has elected new officers to run its affairs for the next three years.

In a keenly and peaceful contested election, David Ukuma of Radio Benue chapel polled 145 votes to win Fidelis Otebe of the same chapel, who got 16 votes.

For the post of auditor, Matthew Lanshima of Radio Benue Chapel emerged winner with 100 votes to defeat Mr Titus Atondo of The Correspondent’s Chapel who polled 61 votes.

All other posts were unopposed as Kajo Martins emerged VIce Chairman, Moses Akaaahan, Secretary, Vincent Nyiyongo, Assistant Secretary while Ladi Agbo emerged as Financial Secretary.

The newly elected Chairman, Mr David Ukuma promised better welfare for journalists in Benue.

Ukuma after taking his Oath of office lamented that journalists had almost lost their pride due to the “brown envelope.’’ plesged to address it to further enhance their performance and attitude to work.

He explained that the Union would introduce contributory schemes for journalists, ensure facilities were properly developed to maximize profits for the benefit of Journalist in the state.

“Biometrics registrations fees would be burdens of the council and not for individual journalists.

Ukuma who also pledged to rehabilitate the union’s primary and secondary schools said office spaces bwlonging to the union would be renovated and leased out to enhnce welfare of journalsists.

He said he would run an all inclusive leadership and appealed to journalists to support his exco to move the council to greater heights.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman Zone D, Mr Wilson Bako urged all journalists to adhere to ethic of the profession at all times by shuning fake news.

Bako also urged journalists to support the new exco for the growth and development of the council in the state.