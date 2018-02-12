DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benue: 2 of 4 Missing Policemen Found

The police in Benue State yesterday said two out of the four mobile policemen declared missing during an attack on them at Azege village in Logo Local Government Area of the state have been found alive.

Spokesman for the command, ASP Moses Joel Yamu, in a statement on Saturday night, had said that four of the men were yet to be seen after the troop encountered an armed group that afternoon while returning from patrol at Ayilamo in Logo.

Yamu, who earlier said that a team of mobile policemen had conducted a robust patrol in the affected area and were headed back to their camp about 2:30pm when the armed gang attacked them, confirmed on Sunday that two of the men found have rejoined their colleagues while the other two are expected.

“The Command would like to report that in furtherance of its confidence building strategy and strengthening its visibility, Police Mobile Force Teams conducted a robust patrol of Ayilemo in Logo LGA today (Saturday), 10th February 2018.

“However, on their way back to their camp at about 1430hrs, they came under attack of a fully armed group suspected to be herdsmen. In the ensuing gun battle, one of the Police patrol vans caught fire.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate four of the Policemen who have not been seen while headcount was conducted,” Yamu stated.

Source: Daily Trust