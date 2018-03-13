DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Begin Process Of Screening CBN Deputy Governors, Saraki Tell Committee

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today directed the Senate Committee on Banking and Finance, chaired by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, to begin the process of screening the 2 nominees for Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking after a Point of Order raised by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, which stated that the Senate should consider the screening of 2 Deputy Governors as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to enable the MPC to continue to direct the affairs of CBN, the Senate President said:

“Thank you for bringing that up. I commend my colleagues for the statesmanship roles that they continue to play. This is a Chamber that has always been for the issue of the economy. For all it takes, we will continue to ensure that we see the best in the ease of doing business and promoting confidence.

“Inasmuch as we continue to defend the institution and the Constitution, it is time that we look at the priorities and understand what is important. Therefore, the Senate Committee Chairman on Banking, please ensure that you complete that process so that we can give the necessary support in this issue of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the Deputy Governors of Central Bank.”