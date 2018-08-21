DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Bayelsa Politics: Dickson Didn’t Endorse Aspirant, Say Ogbia Crusaders

…warn against using gov’s name for falsehood

The Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), has described as “completely false” claims that politicians in Ogbia Local Government Area, that they have the endorsement of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in the forthcoming State Assembly Primary and 2019 general elections.

The organisation therefore warned mischievious politicans, especially those jostling for the ticket of the PDP, to desit from using the name of the governor to curry favour from prospective delegates and demoralize more competent and sellable aspirants.

The ORC said such false claims only existed in the imagination of those failed politicians, adding that for what they know, Dickson has not endorsed anyone and will not do so because of his democratic nature of allowing the people to decide their representatives.

The Director General of the ORC, Okaniba Damson in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the endorsement propaganda was also intended to cause confusion among loyal members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the area.

The group recalled that Dickson had in different fora, emphatically stated that only the most popular candidate who reflects the interest and wishes of his people will be allowed to fly the party’s flag.

The ORC said that the governor’s position was corroborated by the chairman of the PDP, Hon. Cleopas Moses during a recent live radio interview in Yenagoa.

The Ogbia group stated that they will not support the return of those who failed to use their previous mandate to help the people and are now relying on the relationship their godfathers have with Dickson to facilitate their return, stressing that they are the same people going around and braging about their closeness to the governor and using same to deceive the people.

According to the statement, all apirants should engage in wide consultations, win the support of the people of Ogbia kingdom in their various constituencies and go on to test their popularity during the primary rather than spreading rumors of being anointed.

The Ogbia Restoration Crusaders also passed a vote of confidence on the Chief George Etor Okirinya led Ogbia Restoration Caucus, saying the robust acceptability and accolades accorded to Gov. Dickson in Ogbia local government area is the handiwork of their tireless effort.

“The Ogbia Restoration Caucus led by our father and leader, Chief Hon. George Etor Okirinya have consistently galvanized formidable support for the Restoration Government in various means. Therefore, we pass a Vote of Confidence on them and call on all PDP members in Ogia to give them the necessary support at all times.

“When those who were condemning the government and painting the governor in bad colours, the caucus stood by him and today those same people are coming to use the governor’s name as a tool for their political survival” it said.

While reinforcing their support to the Restoration Government, the group called on all Ogbia sons and daughters to remain united and continually work for the peace and development of the area.