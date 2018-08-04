DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly (BAHA) Honorable Mohammed Aminu Tukur has alleged that Bauchi State Government is planning to rig August 11, senatorial by-election.

Honorable Tukur representing Lere/Bula state constituency stated this in a complaint letter sent to Independent National Electoral Commission, all security agencies and Media houses yesterday.

He said, “it has come to our notice with a justifiable evidence that the Government of Bauchi state is about to play with the collective intelligence of the people of Bauchi state and Bauchi south particular to rig the forthcoming by-election”.

According to him the government is using the beneficiaries of social investment program scheme of the Federal government to collect PLC pin numbers of helpless citizens and attached in copy of the forms.

He said each vendor is expected to attach five other persons with their PLC numbers saying the normal thing is the National identity card that is requested not PLC numbers or voters card.