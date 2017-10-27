APC Upset With Nwoye’s Channels TV Appearance, “Exposed APC Plans”

Meanwhile, in a related development, 247ureports.com has learnt from a highly authoritative source that other sinister activities are on the offing. It was learnt that the APC governors, 13 in number, have approached the EFCC [Economic and Financial Crimes Commission] to impress on them to invite and/or arrest Anambra’s Commissioner of Finance. The arrest, according to the source, would come through a petition sponsored by faceless group against the Obiano administration – charging that the N7.5billion request by Peter Obi and the denial to pay by Obiano requires the EFCC’s investigative organ to probe into it. Two Commissioners are expected to be picked up by the EFCC. They are expected to be picked up by late next week, possibly first week of November 2017.

The recent appearance by the APC [All Progressive Congress] gubernatorial candidate, Tony Nwoye on Channels Television seem to have offended and/or angered the many campaign organizing committees within the national APC who saw the appearance as a bit too revealing and loose fitted.

Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained through sources knowledgeable of the goings on within the APC revealed that Nwoye’s Channels TV appearance caught the planning committees ‘off-guard’. According to our source, he spoke without masking the secret plans discussed behind closed doors on how the electioneering with be handled on Election Day.

“He went on national television to tell Nigerians that the then President Jonathan did not help him in 2013 when he contested under the PDP. But now, President Buhari will help him win as an APC candidate” lamented our source who explained that the planning committee had to call an immediate emergency meeting for 6pm on Thursday October 26, 2017 to discuss the way forward – whether they are to coil away from the original plans of rigging the election through the help of the presidency or to adopt a new plan.

“They called for emergency meeting today because of Nwoye’s interview at channels. All the plans APC made is like its being exposed by Tony himself. You cannot come out on television and boast that President wants to help you. Nobody in the party is happy with Tony right now.” This is as the source called Nwoye’s Channels TV Appearance “a mistake”.

The source went on to add that the rigging plans had already been finalized by the APC bigwigs within the planning committees – of which the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El Rufai is part of. The REC [Resident Electoral Commissioner] in Anambra, Nkwachukwu Orji has been penciled for replacement by the APC bigwigs – and has been tabled to the President for his approval. Our source, however indicates that the replacement of the REC met obstacles – as the 1st Lady frowned at the planned replacement.

The choice REC whom the APC planning committees intend on replacing the present REC with, is said to be presently stationed at one of the northern states – likely in Kaduna State. The REC is said to have an understanding with the APC governors how to execute the plans packaged for November 18, 2017 election day.

In addition, Nwoye’s Channels TV appearance showed the Anambra gubernatorial candidate lamenting that the APC governors were not as cooperative towards his candidacy as they were to the gubernatorial races of Ondo and Edo State. He complained on Channels TV that his campaign has become cash trapped – and that he expected for all the APC governor’s to contribute N50million each as they did for the Ondo and Edo state gubernatorial elections. Our source adds that the APC planning committees were displeased hearing their Anambra gubernatorial candidate speak in such fashion on national television.

Meanwhile, in a related development, 247ureports.com has learnt from a highly authoritative source that other sinister activities are on the offing. It was learnt that the APC governors, 13 in number, have approached the EFCC [Economic and Financial Crimes Commission] to impress on them to invite and/or arrest Anambra’s Commissioner of Finance. The arrest, according to the source, would come through a petition sponsored by faceless group against the Obiano administration – charging that the N7.5billion request by Peter Obi and the denial to pay by Obiano requires the EFCC’s investigative organ to probe into it. Two Commissioners are expected to be picked up by the EFCC. They are expected to be picked up by late next week, possibly first week of November 2017.