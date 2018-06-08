DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC Convention: North, South Should Share Youth And Women Leaders- Aspirant

Ahead of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) one of the leading National Youth Leadership aspirants, Ambassador Fabura Dagogo, has said that for the sake of equity, the party should not allow the Northern region to produce both National Women and Youth leaders.

Dagogo, however, urged the party to take cognisance that both women and youth wings should not go to the same region.

Speaking after he returned his nomination forms to the Secretariat of APC Convention Planning Committee on Friday, Dagogo said some prominents Northern leaders of the party have realized the implications of such move, hence their support for his ambition.

He said: “I must say that I’m not alone in this race because some of our leaders from the north, who believe in my capability and equity conscious have decided that if the North should produce the National Women leader, then the South, where I comes from should produce youths leader.”

According to Dagogo, by allowing the Southern region to produce either the women leader or youth leader, such will give a sense of belonging to both the region, adding that mobilisation of any of the wings will be easier in the Southern part ahead of the 2019 general elections.

While thanking some groups and individuals who believe in his aspiration from the North, Dagogo urged the convention committee to ensure that internal democracy becomes the watch word.

The youth leader aspirant promised to carry everyone along if given opportunity to lead the youth wing.

“I am contesting for the office of the National Youth Leader because the voice of the young people in the party has been silenced. I want to make sure that confidence is restored in APC youth wing. I bekieve that my leadership will revive inate abilities in the young men and women of the party to believe in themselves by vying for elective offices for the interest of the party at all levels.”