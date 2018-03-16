DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anti-Open Grazing Law: Benue To Auction Seized Livestock

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has concluded plans to auction livestock seized since it commenced the enforcement of the Bene State Anti Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.

The Commissioner for Information, Lawrence Onoja Jr. disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the Executive Council, EXCO, Meeting in government House, Makurdi.

Onoja said Exco has directed the Commissioner for Finance to appoint an official registered auctioneer on behalf of the Benue state government for the purpose of auctioning livestock officially confiscated by government from offenders.

He therefore announce that all those whose livestock were seized and detained through the implementation of the law have been given a grace period of three days, which will elapse on Monday, 19th of March, 2018, to reclaim them or lose them.

According to him, state Governor Samuel Ortom had promised that the law will be implemented with a human face and has graciously asked that owners should come and take their properties.

“The first grace period has elapsed. We are giving them three more days for those whose livestock were seized to go to the livestock department of the ministry of agriculture to pay the necessary fees and reclaim them, else the state government according to the law will auction them off”, he said.

He said about 25 cows were confiscated in Makurdi alone while others seized in several otger LGs of tge state were being transported to Makurdi as at the time of the briefing.

Onoja also disclosed that Exco approved the constitution of Debt Management Committee, (DMC), and a department of debt management office in the state.

He said the office has become necessary institutional arrangement to oversee the activities of Debt management in the state.

The Exco also approved the release of 2017 and 2018 counterpart funds of N261.164 Million of the IFAD assisted Value Chain Development Programme and the FADAMA 111 additional financing programme.

The council also approves the establishment of an integrated agricultural projects in collaboration with ONIDA Development Ltd on a Build, Operate and Transfer, BOT, basis.

He said the components includes Aqua Culture component to be located in Igumale, Ado LGA ,Green House and Vegetable farm Component which will be located in Vandeikya LGA and the Open Fields Crops Component to be located in Katsina Ala.

TAccording to him, the State Ministry of Agriculture gas been asked to sign the Memorandum If Understanding, MOU, between the Benue state government and Onida Development Ltd on the collaboration for the implementation of the integrated agricultural project.

The state Ministry of Finance has also been empowered to dispose off all obsolete store items in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the States.