DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Another Inferno In Anambra Community As Fire Razes Hospital

By Nedum Noble

Less than two months after some blocks of classrooms were gutted by fire in a secondary school in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra state, a Mobile Hospital in the area, on Monday reportedly went up in flames.

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

While the fire incident at the school was attributed to bush burning, the cause of the fire in the hospital was yet to be ascertained as at press time.

The hospital, said to be serving the community and its neighbouring communities and other towns in nearby Enugu state, was established to provide standard and affordable healthcare to the residents of the area.

According to the Manager of the hospital, Titus Madu, the fire initially started around 9am and was quenched by neighbors, before it suddenly went into flames the second time at about 3am till dawn.

Collaborating, the Chief Executive Director of the Hospital and Traditional Prime Minister of Ebenebe, Chief Joe Nwegwu, said the inferno which spread throughout the hospital within minutes, could not be contained by men of the State Fire Service who were on hand to avert the disaster.

Reacting, the Officer-in-charge of Fire Prevention, Chukwuemeka Akpagu who was on ground to take first-hand information on the cause of the fire, attributed it to bush burning.

He urged communities to come up with stiffer measures to stop people who engage in bush burning, which according to him, accounts for 90% of fire disasters across the state.

The hospital was said to be founded in 1989 with the collaboration of Chief Joe Nwegwu, a German Medical Practitioner Dr. Eugene JungJohann, and the Hedwig and Robert Samuel Foundation.