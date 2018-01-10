Anambra Senate Election: Police Restricts Movement

Against the upcoming Anambra central senatorial election scheduled for January 13 2018, the police commissioner in Anambra State, Baba Umar has issued a statement restricted vehicular movement.

The commissioner stated specifically that vechicular movement will be in effect in the following local government areas – Awka North, Awka South, Dunukofia, Njikoka , Idemili North, Idemili South and Anaocha.

See statement below:

10th January, 2018

CPS PRESS BRIEFING.

The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Anambra State Central Senatorial Election is scheduled to take place on the 13th January,2018 at the 109 wards of the seven(7)L.G.A of the State.

Based on the above, the Command wishes to inform the public that there will be restriction of movement within the affected Local Government Areas which include:, Awka North, Awka South, Dunukofia, Njikoka , Idemili North, Idemili South and Anaocha.

Road Traffic warders will however, be on hand to direct road users on alternate routes.

The Police and other security agencies are ready to ensure that the electioneering campaign and the voting on 13th January, 2018 are conducted smoothly without public disturbance and assures all Political Parties, candidates, supporters,including the general public of their safety throughout the period of voting and collation.

The Command solicits the cooperation of voters and the general public in obeying the restriction order and the general electoral rules in order to have a hitch free Elections.

Anambra State is known for peaceful conduct of Election, I urge Ndi-Anambra and its residents to be peaceful and orderly on the Election day.

Thank you and God Bless.

CP GARBA BABA UMAR psc,

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

ANAMBRA STATE COMMAND.