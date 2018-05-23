DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anambra Records 44 Fire Outbreaks In 6 Months

By Nedum Noble

No fewer than 44 fire incidences were recorded between December 2017 till date in Anambra State, Director, Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili has revealed.

Agbili who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Awka, regretted that fire outbreaks have remained a reoccurring issue in the state.

He attributed the major cause of fire outbreaks in the state to bush burning as well as those from petrol being hoarded in residential buildings.

“The major problem in putting out such fire is accessibility of the scene of the incident.

“In many cases especially when there is fire outbreak in the markets, stalls are built in such a way that vehicle movement are hindered,’’ he said.

While urging members of the public to observe fire safety measures to minimize such disasters, Agbili explained that there was hardly any distress call that did not receive timely response.

The Director further hinted his plans to work in synergy with the Ministry of Physical Planning to enforce fire services rules when erecting buildings in order to achieve fire safety.

“Every new building must observe fire safety rules by providing fire alarm and fire hose rail.

“Other measures include smoke detectors, sprinkler as well as easy access into the buildings,” he added.

Agbili, who advised landlords to insist that their tenants purchased fire extinguisher, especially Co2 fire extinguisher, also enjoined users of domestic gas to always open their windows and wait for at least 20 minutes on coming into the house before use in the case of leakage.

He however urged members of the public to always report cases of gas refilling stations located in inappropriate places.