Anambra Poll: IGP Commends Police

Press Release

Inspector General Of Police Commends Police Personnel And Other Security And Safety Agencies Deployed For Election Security In The Just Concluded Anambra State Gubernatorial Election

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has expressed utmost satisfaction and commends the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, the entire Police Personnel, Officers and Men of other Security and Safety Agencies deployed for Election Security during the just concluded Anambra State Gubernatorial Election on Saturday, 18th November, 2017, for ensuring adequate security and conducive environment for a credible Gubernatorial Election in the State.

The IGP extol the high level professionalism, politeness, firmness and unbiased conducts of the Police Personnel, before, during and after the election. The Nigeria Police Force equally appreciates the law abiding attitude and peaceful conduct of the good people of Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Election Monitors/Observers, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Media and other critical stakeholders for a good working relationship with the security personnel deployed for the election. The good disposition and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by most of the political parties in the election which doused fear and tensions during the election is gratifying and highly commendable. As a lead security agency in election security in a democracy, the IGP further commend the entire Police Officers deployed for the election for their personal sacrifice, collective patriotism and commitment in ensuring that the election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace devoid of any breach of public peace and security throughout the period of the election, the Commissioners of Police and their personnel in the States contiguous to Anambra State who were placed on Red Alert by the Inspector General of Police are equally appreciated. The impressive performance of the Police personnel to ensure law and order and a successful election is a clear testimony of the capability of the Nigeria Police Force in its renewed commitment to continue to adhere to International Best Practices in the conduct of elections in the country now and in the future. The Nigeria Police Force shall continue to sustain the elections security successes recorded in Gubernatorial Elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Re-run Senatorial /House of Representatives Elections in Kogi, Imo, Rivers and the just concluded Gubernatorial Election in Anambra State as an index for the conduct of subsequent elections in the Country.

–

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.