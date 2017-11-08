Anambra Guber: Onitsha Traders, Others Rally For Chidoka, UPP

…As Candidate’s Popularity Soars Ahead Of Poll

Thousands of traders in the densely populated Onitsha Main Market in Anambra state on Tuesday rallied in support of Chief Osita Chidoka, the candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) in the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election.

Chidoka, whose support base has continued to swell due to his pro-people plans and programmes, in addition to his stance in defence of the interest of the masses, was received by a huge crowd of traders who suspended business activities to demonstrate their support when the UPP campaign train stormed the market on Tuesday .

This came on the heels of resounding receptions in Njikoka, Idemili and Anaocha areas where thousands of supporters, especially youths also abandoned their businesses to show solidarity to the UPP candidate in separate rallies in the areas.

Similar scenarios have continued to play out as Chidoka campaigns across wards, towns and local government areas of Anambra state, even as the UPP, with its “isi agu” (tiger head) logo has gained full acceptance as the new symbol of the consciousness of the Igbo people.

Last week, a massive crowd of supporters defied the heavy rains to receive Chidoka as he toured towns in the Ihiala and Nnewi South local government areas.

Speaking in Onitsha, Chidoka thanked the traders for their overwhelming support and urged them to come out in the same spirit on the day of election and use their votes to send out a loud and resounding message of the people’s reawakening by voting enmasse for the pan-Igbo UPP.

“We have suffered marginalization, injustice, inequity and underdevelopment; our people have been severally dehumanized and they are hurting. The time has therefore come for us to put the right foot forward and express our anger through our votes. As we vote for our own party, the UPP, we would be sending out a very loud message to the rest of the country that we are determined to legitimately assert ourselves and pursue our cause as a people”, he said amidst cheers from the traders.

Lamenting the level of government neglect in the market despite the contributions of the traders to the growth of the state, the UPP candidate promised to reverse the trend immediately he takes office as governor.

Chidoka, who used the opportunity to interact with the traders promised to modernize the market including installing free Internet connection to boost commercial activities. He also assured of government-backed facilities for the traders, in addition to interest-free loans to apprentices to set up businesses once they complete their trainings.

In Njikoka, Idemili and Anaocha, the UPP candidate assured the crowd of his determination to reposition the state while ensuring that the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people are adequately restored and protected at all levels.

Most of the supporters who spoke lamented the neglect they suffer under the current administration in the state while expressing optimism that the trend would be reversed under a Chidoka-led UPP administration.