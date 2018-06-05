DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anambra Govt Laments Disparity In Electricity Charges

By Nedum Noble

Anambra State government has expressed displeasure over the disparity in the bills charged by electricity distribution companies across the country.

The Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities Mr. Obi Nwankwo, stated this in Awka, during a one day town hall meeting organized by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Awka.

He said some distribution companies charge less in some other parts of the country than what was obtainable in the South Eastern region.

Nwankwo, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Public Utilities Engineer Victor Meju, charged the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to reduce the cost of electricity tariff to ease burden on the citizenry in view of the present economic crisis in the country.

He also urged the distribution firm to look into the repeated calls for provision of meters to the people.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Douglas Mba, said EEDC needed investors to ensure enough power was generated and distributed to the consumers in the state.

He announced that the Ministry was designing a dedicated supply of electricity to the government House Awka and environs so as to actualize a minimum of 18-hour supply of electricity on daily basis.

Responding, the General Manager EEDC, Mr. Paul Okeke, said the company has expended over N10billion on meters, calling on consumers to be patient with them as they plan to meter every part of the state by September.