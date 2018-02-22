DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

The Anambra state government has denied rumour making the rounds that it had secretly allocated a parcel of land for cattle colony in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ogbaefi Tony Nnachetta who refuted the reports on Monday in a press briefing in his office, described such allegations as handiwork of mischief makers.

He said the state Council of elders, traditional rulers, community and opinion leaders including former Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former secretary, Common Wealth, Chief Anyaoku among others had submitted that the state had no land to donate as cattle colony, due to its limited land mass.

He rather noted the efforts of the government towards achieving a healthy relationship between herdsmen and the host communities in the state, revealing that the Fulani had been cohabiting with the indigenes of the state over the past 60 years.

Nnacheta who disclosed that there are presently 76 Fulani settlements scattered across the state, commended the peaceful coexistence between the Fulani herdsmen and their host communities, despite few isolated cases of clashes and tensions at certain period.

“Government is pleased with the maturity and understanding of our community leaders hosting cattle and herdsmen in 76 locations in Anambra State. Both host and herdsmen are cooperating through the machinery of the governments special Assistant and other communities”, Nnachetta noted.

The Commissioner further disclosed the state Council approval of the recruitment of 1100 teachers for technical, secondary and primary schools in the state to improve standards in the education sector, adding that more incentives has been approved for the teachers.

“For human development, government would recruit 100 teachers for the technical education, 500 teachers each for the Secondary and Primary schools. There would be consideration for retired teachers, teachers, who have retired but are still able and willing to continue to work, will be engaged.

“State has received accreditation for 11 Technical Colleges from the National Board of Technical Education for 18 courses, bringing it to a total of 28 trade courses, 16 of which were for full accreditation,” he added.

On the health sector, Nnacheta hinted that the Council approved the recruitment of about 300 junior staff and deployment of a unique tricycle ambulance to ensure that each public health center delivered additional capacity linked to the Anambra Health Insurance Scheme.

“Government has offered to equip laboratories in 60 secondary schools across the three senatorial zones, especially in Biology and Chemistry, with modern equipment to boost education.

“We have approved recruitment of 300 junior staff, deployment of unique tricycle ambulance services to ensure that each primary health Centre delivers additional capacity linked to the Anambra Health Insurance Scheme,” he hinted.

According to the commissioner, the sum of N50million has been earmarked for the third round of choose your projects initiave for all the 179 communities in the state.

He reiterated government commitment to completing at least 40 road projects, totaling about 112 kilometers before the rain set in.