Accident: Taraba Gov Escapes Death, Police Officer Killed

Serving governor of Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, and his wife, Anna, reportedly escaped death on Thursday, January 4, as a burst tyre in a vehicle in his convoy resulted in the death of a police intelligence officer attached to the first lady.

It was learnt that the accident occurred along Bali Jalingo road while the governor and his wife were returning from Takum where they spent his Christmas and New Year break. The car was said to be behind the one the governor and his wife were travelling in.

The Punch reports that two other occupants of the vehicle, a CIB police officer and a nurse are currently in critical condition. “It’s a sad day for us. A CIB personnel who works with the wife of the governor, Barrister Anna Ishaku, as chief detail died instantly in the accident.

“A lady colleague of his and a nurse attached to the governor’s wife are all unconscious as I speak,” a source reportedly said. The public relations officer of the police in the state, ASP David Misal, confirmed the accident but said he was not aware of any death.

“All I can tell you is that a car on the governor’s convoy this evening had an accident, but I am not aware of any death. “We have channels of communication and as soon as I have the details, I will get back to you,” he said.

However, Bala Dan Abu, the governor’s spokesperson, denied knowledge of the accident. “I drove to Jalingo on the same convoy and I can tell you that nothing like that happened. We all came into Jalingo together. “People have been calling me about the accident, but I can tell you nothing like that happened,” he said.

Source: Punch