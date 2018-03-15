DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

A total of 72 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) Anambra State Command were on Thursday decorated by the State Commandant of the Corps, Mr. John Ahwen, following their promotions to various ranks in the corps.

Ahwen, at the event held at the corps headquarters, charged the affected officers to live up to their responsibilities as suggested by their new ranks.

He said the expectations from them is so high that they cannot afford to betray such confidence reposed in them by the authorities of the corps.

“This elevation shows that our organization recognizes productivity, ingenuity and hard work.

“Our Commandant General, Abdulahi Mohammed Gana, approved your promotion as a demonstration of the fact that the corps recognizes the fact that people do not remain in one rank forever. This promotion is an incentive to service.

“To whom more is given, more is equally expected. In paramilitary service, once you get new shoulders; from a particular rank of command to another, it goes with those expectations. So, I charge you, as you are decorated today, you are expected to give your best to the service of this corps”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Ame Ude Ugwuogo, a Deputy Commandant of the Corps, expressed appreciation to the State Commandant of the Corps, John Ahwen for finding them worthy for the promotion.

He also thanked the Commandant General, Abdulahi Mohammed Gana, stating that it was based on their recommendations that the officers were elevated to the next level.

Out of the promoted officers, one officer was elevated to the rank of Deputy Commandant of Corps, DCC; one to the rank of Assistant Commandant of Corp, ACC; thirteen were elevated to the rank of the Chief Superintendent of Corps while four were decorated with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corps.

Some of the officers were promoted from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps 2 to the Assistant Superintendent of Corps I; others from the Senior Inspector of the Corps to Principal Inspector of the Corps; and others from Inspector of Corps to Senior Inspector of Corps.

The event attracted friends and family members of the newly promoted officers as well as senior officers of other sister paramilitary agencies including the Nigerian Police, Army, Navy, NDLEA, OCHA Brigade, Road Safety, Immigration Services, Prisons the National Orientation Agency and representatives of the Anambra State government.