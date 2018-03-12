DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

25 Bodies Discovered, Herdsmen Take Over Homes Of Displaced Plateau Farmers

About 25 dead bodies have just been discovered while the former homes of fleeing farmers are being taken over by herdsmen in the Daffo District of Plateau State, residents disclosed on Sunday.

Farandonghai Community in Daffo District in Bokkos local government area of the state is therefore appealing to the International Community and bodies like the United Nations, Ecowas, African Union, Human Rights Watch and the likes to intervene in the gruesome killings of locals by Fulani herdsmen.

The comunirty says it has lost confidence in the Military operation there, and called on other security agencies to rise up to the challenge and demonstrate their might and passion for humanity by coming to the defence of their helpless and endangered people.

The community says it is under siege as the attack on their people last Thursday, 8th day of March 2018 has spread to Hottom, Dai, Mayi, Mandung, Kungul, Faram, Hurum, Dahua and Malul Clans of Daffo District leaving each Village with many deaths.

Addressinh Journalists on the matter on Sunday evening their spokespersons, Rev. Amb. Adams Mamot and Arch. Macham Makut said over 25 corpses had been recovered while many more ae rotting in the bush as no one is courageous enough to enter the bush on search mission.

“We have the number of displaced persons from the destroyed settlements estimated to be above 2,000 while those that have run away from the District are more than 5,000.

“Even as of yesterday night, there were still gunshots and possible killings in some villages.This to us is one blow too many. We wish to state categorically that we have had enough of these acts of senselessness and sheer disregard for our kindness and hospitality, as well as our respect for the laws of the land.

“Therefore, we wish to make an urgent call on the Government at all levels and relevant security agencies to intervene immediately to halt further destruction and carnage.

“The attacks are widening to other Districts in Bokkos LGA. Everything should be done to ensure that the people are not forced to resort to acts that could jeopardize the fabrics of the society itself.

“We need not remind ourselves that this is not the first time that we have been undermined and humiliated on our own soil by people we selflessly and without conditions extended a hand of love to. You would recall that at about this time in 2013, over twenty (20) people were massacred in Mile 7 of Mangor Village of Bokkos District in Bokkos LGA. Between that time and 2015 many places like Manguna, Mbar, Kunet, Mai Hakorin Gold, Kwatas, Tarangol, Bot and many others have been attacked by these same people pretending to be thieves or armed robbers. What can we say again on the killing of our Paramount Chief, Da Saf Lazarus Agai and the District Head of Monguna Saf Monday Adake and several other Village Heads?

“The reason for this outburst is not far-fetched, similar incidents in Bachit and Gashish Districts and some parts of Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government among others, where the same wicked and dastardly acts were perpetrated, have not only rendered the villagers and rural farmers numbering over twenty five thousand (25,000) from over forty (40) Villages homeless, but have also resulted in a near complete takeover of the affected villages by these same people.

“We are afraid that the present attacks, if allowed to continue, could result in a similar experience. We will not allow it and certainly we will not fold our arms and watch others uproot us from our rightful Lands of heritage hence the reason for this outburst”.

“Farandonghai, a remote community in Mandung Village of Daffo District in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has been under siege from 24th January, 2018, which worsened on the 7th and 8th of March 2018.

“The siege is being carried out by people who are bent on forcefully evicting the people from their ancestral homes. You are aware that this group of attackers, clearly identified by the victims as their Fulani neighbours, unleashed mayhem on them at Fahrundonghai hamlet and environs of Daffo District between 24th and 26th January, 2018, killing about seven (7) people. They destroyed properties worth millions of Naira and wounded several others. Even as we speak now, two people are still missing following the January attacks.

“While normalcy and relative peace were thought to have returned to the Community these evil and unrepentant attackers attacked other settlements, namely Nghakudung, Shilim, Morok, Fubok(Mandung), Fubok(Faram), Filla, Hotom (Warrem) and Ganda. This started on the night of 7th March 2018, the eve of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Plateau State.”.

