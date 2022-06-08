APC Presidential Primary: Voting Ongoing, Crisis Hits Voting Process

Advertisement

The All Progressive Congress [APC] presidential primaries which commenced on June 7, 2022 at 6pm has yet to conclude as at the morning of June 8, 2022.

According to information available to 247ureports.com, delegate voting commenced in the early hours of June 8, 2022 following the speeches by the aspirants. President Buhari also addressed the special convention of the APC.

However the voting process adopted by the APC appears to have added a wrench to the voting process. Unlike the voting process adopted by the People Democratic Party [PDP] during their presidential primaries – where each delegates were made to thumbprint at the appropriate box of their choice, the APC adopted to have their delegates write in the names of their choice aspirants on the voting ballot paper.

As a result, the over 2300 delegate voters have to line up to write the names of their choice candidates. Interestingly, many of the delegates are not literate enough to write the names of the choice aspirants. A source at the convention center indicated that the managers of the process are in a bind. “Many of them are illiterate and analogue minded”.

The source continues that delegates from only seven States have voted, as at 7am of June 8, 2022. “Frustration has set in”. The source claims. “Some of the delegates are already claiming the voting process have been compromised and not transparent”.

