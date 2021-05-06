Advertisement



By CHUKS EKE



The General Overseer of Bible Base Assembly, Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu has charged the federal government to implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent order to shoot at sight any person or group seen armed with AK 47 riffles without license.

Rev. Nwachukwu who spoke against the backdrop of the current state of insecurity in the country, said: “If our Government wants insecurity to stop, let them implement the President ‘s shoot at sight order”

According to the cleric, “By the time one, two or three armed persons are shot at sight, others will drop their arms and stop invading communities, villages churches or schools to kill maim and kidnap but as long as the shoot at sight order is not implemented, the perpetrators will continue with their killing spree unabated”.

He blamed politicians who he said were in a bid to win the 2015 presidential election at all costs, armed these hoodlums to kill fellow Nigerians but they could not retrieve the guns from them after the election.

He declared: “Insecurity is caused by our dubious and selfish leaders who do not consider human life, the economy and the future of our unborn generations.That is the cause of insecurity”.

The cleric also blamed the flawed electoral system in the country for the insecurity, lambasting the Independent National Commission, INEC for allowing itself to be compromised.

“When a law does not have consequences, it becomes adverse. Our electoral law is weak. As a matter of urgent importance the National Assembly should amend our Electoral Act. They should upgrade the Electoral law to stop all these manipulations. Our Judiciary support electoral robbery by giving procured judgement”, lamented the cleric.

Rev Nwachukwu said election in Nigeria has become a do or die affair, so politicians access arms and ammunition for their boys to ensure they win at all costs, adding, after winning the election, they will observe all the promises made in breach”.

He then asked politicians to re-examine themselves and have change of heart to avoid wrath of God on them, even as he called on those sponsoring and fueling insecurity to stop spilling the blood of innocent Nigerians, rather they should begin to fulfill their electoral promises to the people.

He also called on Christians to rededicate their families and themselves, even as he lamented the growing number of churches without commensurate positive impact on the society.

He said if the church has not done much, then their failure should be traced to the family because the church is made up of various families, adding, “So, parents your character is crucifying Christ for the second time.The way you are training your children, does it not amount to crucifying Christ for a second time?”.





