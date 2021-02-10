Advertisement

We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to put the whole world on notice that the lives of our members are in grave danger in Nigeria. Our members have been marked for elimination, and are being hunted by the Nigerian security agents.

Some of our members who are lucky enough to escape to other countries escape untimely death while others who are not are being trailed for arrest and toture. Even those who fled the country are passing through trauma and emotional stress as they are being prevented to visit home to attend the burial of their beloved ones.

Till today, operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS and other security agencies in Nigeria are still trailing IPOB Media Media Supervisor in Rivers State, Madam Obiageli Vivian Mboma (a. k. a Oby Mboma), who fled Nigeria since 2016.

Advertisement

This Biafran activist could not attend her mother’s burial which held recently for fear of arrest by the Nigeria security agents. Madam Oby’s fate is common among thousands of other Biafran agitators who have today been made fugitives in theirs ancestral lands because the wicked security agencies in Nigeria have placed them on their wanted list.

We commend European countries and other nations which provide refuge to many IPOB members and other Biafran agitators being hunted for elimination in Nigeria. The God of Heavens will not leave them unrewarded for this humanitarian gesture. When Biafra is fully restored, we SHALL certainly reciprocate this goodwill!

We therefore appeal to more countries of the world to please come to our rescue. Our members are facing serious persecution in Nigeria. Security agents keep trailing and hunting them . Some of them are langushing in various detention facilities across the country without trial. Instead of fighting terrorists, bandits, killer herdsmen, Boko Haram and ISWAP that are at the verge of taking over Nigeria, the Nigeria Government is only busy hunting down peaceful Biafran agitators.

Our members are in serious danger in Nigeria. We appeal for global assistance so that the Nigeria Government will not succed in its evil agenda to decimate Biafra activists. We are peaceful people seeking the restoration of our beloved Biafran Republic. Our only crime to the Nigeria State is that we demand self determination which is our fundamental right.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.