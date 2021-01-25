By Ben Ugorji, Owerri.

The Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew at crisis-ridden Orlu LGA and neighbouring communities including Nkwerre, Ideato-south, Ideato-north, Njaba and Isu.

The Governor, in an immediate response to the outcry, had who took aback at the increasing level of killings in the areas, have immediately deployed military men to arrest the situation.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, “the Governor has deployed security agencies for a 24-hour patrol to control the situation.

“He has therefore warned that any individual or group of individuals caught fueling crisis will be arrested by the military.

“So, residents in these areas are advised to obey the dusk to dawn curfew as imposed by the state Governor or have themselves to blame if caught. This implies residents are not expected to walk around 6pm to 6am.”

247ureports learnt that the root cause of the crisis was as a result of a faceoff between a group, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the military which led to several loss of lives.