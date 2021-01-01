Advertisement

*as benefactor charges them to remain good ambassadors

*said he was motivated by America’s Carnegie Melon

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The eight-year old Louis Carter Onwugbenu Scholarship Foundation has now produced three(3) First Class graduates from among the above three hundred hundred and fifty (350)beneficiaries.

This was disclosed by the chairperson of the Board of Trustees overseeing the foundation, Lady Josephine Nwangwu at the annual celebration service yesterday at Uruagu Nnewi. She also disclosed that the board annually around August go into strict screening process to get new qualified bright indigent beneficiaries. The programme which covers secondary and university education, according to her remains open to all Nigerian citizens.

She listed dedication, commitment and discipline as key in their considerations, reason why none of the beneficiaries had ever fallen out of favour with the guidelines.

The benefactor, Chief Louis Carter Onwugbenu who is an Nnewi-based businessman while expressing his deep satisfaction whenever his investment in human capital development is yielding very positive results. He therefore urged the beneficiaries to remain good ambassadors of the foundation.

He charged each of them to strive to replicate his effort so as to multiply the blessing. While presenting bags of rice to them, Chief Onwugbenu reiterated his zero tolerance for cultism and any other anti-social vices.

His son Emeka Onwugbenu said that he’s happy that the foundation which started just eight years ago has now blossomed into something big. He urged the beneficiaries to stand firm to compare favourably with beneficiaries of the United States of America’s Carnegie Mellon Foundation after which the Louis Carter foundation was modeled.

A member of the BOT, Rev Fr Charles Ideke prayed that all the beneficiaries become materials of pride and happiness to Onwugbenu, the Foundation and all citizens.

The student Coordinator of the beneficiaries who was among the maiden beneficiaries in 2013 and has now graduated -Engr Emmanuel Offia thanked Chief Onwugbenu especially and all the stakeholders for their moral and material support to the students. He admitted that the foundation is now fully equipped with requisite human resources to take on the world. That he will never forget that without the intervention of the foundation he would not have gone beyond secondary education, despite passing JAMB and post-UME examinations in flying colours.