November 17, 2020

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that the Governor of Ebonyi

State, Engr. Dave Umahi, left our party for personal reasons, which

Nigerians will come to know at the fullness of time.

Our party thanks Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of

Ebonyi state, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy

governor of Ebonyi state (2007 to 2015) and two term governor of Ebonyi

(2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on the

members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our

party as no individual is bigger than the PDP.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary