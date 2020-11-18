Advertisement

Press Release

Against the backdrop of the new protest being organised by the publisher of Saharareporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and other ‘career protesters’ due for commencement in Abuja tomorrow, a frontline pressure group known as National Youth Coalition has advised youths in the country to shun the planned protest as the organisers are known ‘gold-diggers’ who are notorious for organising protests to increase the size of their pockets while endagering the lives of innocent Nigerians.

In a press statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the group’s Director of Contacts and Mobilisation, Mr. Olugbenga Michael, the group frowned at the new business model adopted by Omoyele Sowore, Aisha Yesufu, Seun Kuti, Agba Jalingo and other ‘career prosters’ who are alleged to have formed the habit of collecting money from enemies of our democracy to make life and livelihoods harder for struggling youths in the country.

Saying, we saw the cavalier attitude shown to victims of the hijacked #ENDSARS Protests by these career protesters in the month of October.

Is it not out of place that after the massive looting, burning and destruction of businesses and investments belonging to struggling youths in the country, these career protesters who refused to visit and conpensate youths whose businesses and means of livelihood were destroyed by hoodlums during the hijacked protests, are out again to organise new protests to raise money so that they can embark on another holiday this yuletide season while the struggling youths on the street who have no place to go suffers for their actions?

However, it is a known fact that Mr. Sowore and his fellow career protesters are holding the citizenship of other countries where they would run to if they suceeed in destroying our dear country, but for some of us who have no place to go or other country to call home, we will never allow them to destroy our beloved country or truncate our democracy under any guise.

We therefore call on all youths in the country, especially those living in Abuja and Lagos to ignore the planned protest as governemnt is already looking in to the concerns raised by the original #ENDSARS Protesters.

While members of the various Judicial Panel of Inquiries are working seriously to come up with something that will make the country better, these career protesters are only interested in organising protests to full their pockets.

Therefore, organisers of the protest should be ready to pay for any destruction and inconveniences their business venture will cause to anybody because where their rights stops is where another person’s right begins.

SIGNED:

Mr. Olugbenga Michael,

Director of Contacts and Mobilisation,

National Youths Coalition