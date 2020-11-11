Advertisement

The Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State, has expressed deep shock over the sudden death of one of her students, Obinna Emmanuel Anorue after complained of fever and headache.

Obinna, who died on Monday was until demise a 400-level History student of the University.

The University Authority in statement signed by the Registrar, Adedeji Adebayo, and made available journalists, on Tuesday, stated that when late Obinna complained of fever and headache, he was treated at their clinic.

According to the University, “On 3rd November 2020, Obinna Emmanuel Anorue, a 400 level student of History, reported at the university clinic late in the evening.

“He complained of fever and headache.

“He was transported to the clinic of our nearby affiliate institution, Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, where he was examined by the doctor and medications administered to stabilize him. He said he was okay, ate his dinner and was taken back to the university.

“Two days later(5th November),he came back to the clinic complaining of the same fever and headache, and on examination had tender epigastrium (upper part of the abdomen). He was also found not to be compliant with his medications. He was encouraged to adhere to his medications with antacids added.

“The next day when he was said to still be febrile and not adhering to the drug regimen, the doctor referred him to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), despite his insistence that he was doing good.

“But while on transit, he was reportedly diverted to the 82 Division Military Hospital. He subsequently reportedly passed on in a private hospital in the early hours of yesterday.”

It noted that the demise of Obinna has thrown the University community into a moment of immense grief and sadness for the entire university community.

“Management is deeply pained by his tragic loss. Our hearts go out to Obinna’s family for the devastating heartbreak they are experiencing.

“We know the terrible news is difficult to process and affects members of our university community particularly his fellow students and friends.”