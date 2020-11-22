Advertisement

. issues membership card to Nwawuo

By CHUKS EKE

The aspiration of Chief Nnamdi Nwawuo alias Igwe Ayaya to become the next Governor of Anambra State through the 2021 governorship election in the state got a huge boost at the weekend the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP issuing him with a membership card as a front line candidate of the party in the race.

Nwawuo’s aspiration was equally boosted with his endorsement by various groups and individuals, including rural women, youths, businessmen, Onitsha market traders and social clubs.

Anambra state Chairman of PRP, Hon. Matthias Aninwachukwu (Igurube) who issued the card to Nwawuo at Central School Field, Nando in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, on behalf of the party’s National Chairman, Malam Fala Bello, said he was optimistic that Nwawuo would take over from Governor Willie Obiano as the next governor of the state.

Flanked by the state Secretary of the party, Hon. John Okolie and other party officials in the state, Aninwachukwu described Nwawuo as a decent party faithful who if given the mandate to become the next governor of the state, would surpass Obiano’s developmental strides, adding that PRP does not believe in unconstitutional zoning formula.

He therefore urged the large supporters to take the message of Igwe Ayaya and PRP to all the nooks and crannies of Anambra state, assuring that the party which is the oldest political party in Nigeria is ready to give Ndi Anambra the kind of leadership they are yearning for when elected as the ruling party in the State. .

The card issuing ceremony ceremony which formed part of New Yam annual cultural festival organized by Nwawuo, was witnessed by some prominent groups and individuals, including Chief Paul Ofoegbu, Deputy State Chairman of Igwe Ayaya Miovement; Hon. Anhony Ufoaro, State Chairman, Door-to-Door Movement; Engr. Ikenna Kingsley Nwobosi, member Igwe Ayaya Movement and members of Big Star Club of Nigeria, including Chief Yakubu Adoma and Ejike Udeh.

Declaring their support for Igwe Ayaya’s governorship ambition, a group of women, under the umbrella of A-21 along side other groups such as Igwe Ayaya Movement, Ifunanya Women Group and Big Star Club of Nigeria identified Nwawuo as the best option for Ndi Anambra, after Obiano.

Earlier in an address presented on his behalf by the Director of Projects Igwe Ayaya Movement, Prof. Justice Chidi, Nwawuo explained that he is in the 2021 race under the PRP platform because Anambra needs a governor that is connected with the rural dwellers like himself.

He argued contentiously that as a rural dweller, he doesn’t just have a better understanding of the challenges facing Anambra State but also in a better position to address such challenges.

Nwawuo who is a community leader at his Nando country home, explained further that he is aspiring under PRP because Anambra needs a fresh, virgin party with grassroots background, noting with dismay that other political parties are made up of old politicians who have squandered opportunities they had to make Anambra State better for their selfish interest.

He stressed that it is time for Ndi Anambra to elect a home based person who will not spent his working hours on foreign trips, adding that when elected, he would live in Awka althrough his tenure.

“I will be at home working for the youth to get jobs, to get the roads fixed, conduct local government elections, to see that education and health sectors are up to standard, to build a blossoming agriculture sector and ensure a rapid development in sports among others things”, he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the women, the leader of A-21, Mrs Ngozika Aganiru noted that A21 which is made up of women from the rural communities drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas in Anambra State is supporting Igwe Ayaya to be Governor because he is from their constituency which is the rural dwellers, adding that it is turn of rural dwellers to produce the next governor of Anambra State.

“He is one of us and we are supporting him because it is our turn. The rural dwellers are being marginalized. We don’t have good roads, no water supply, no job for our children and we don’t have light” she added.