From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Five people have lost their lives, five injured in accident that occured over the weekend in Bogoro local Government Area of Bauchi State

The accident occurred at Bar Arewa village of the Local Government Area when the victims and the injured were returning from the Zaar cultural festivities known as Limb Zaar which was held at Tafawa Balewa town

Information Officer of Bogoro LGA Gobna James confirmed the incident in a statement he distributed to reporters in Bauchi. He said “the Chairman of Bogoro LGA, Hon. Iliya Habila condoled the families of five persons in Gwarangah village of the area who died in a road crash on Saturday night on the Bar-Bogoro road, he also visited five other injured persons at the Bogoro General Hospital who sustained various degrees of injuries during the accident:

James said, the chairman while speaking at the condolence visit in Gwarangah today, the Chairman said he received the news of the death of the four young persons with rude shock.

He said Habila expressed sadness over the incident which robbed the community of the young men and urged the families to consider it as their destiny and described the deceased are able bodied young men who were contributing their efforts to the development of the area and state in general.

The hamlet head of Gwarangah Gungu, Chief Dadi Nabasu, expressed sadness over the loss, describing it as a setback to the community.

Chief Nabasu thanked the Chairman for the condolence, it would comfort the entire Gwarangah community and the families in particular.

Parents and relatives of the victims of the crash said they were shocked by the receipt of the sad news, however, they expressed belief that it was the will of God.