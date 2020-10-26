Some youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State,
under the auspices of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC), have appealed
to the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to release COVID-19
palliatives being stored in the government house in Ado Ekiti to the
people of the State.
Reacting to a statement by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi,
that there is no warehouse in his private residence harbouring
COVID-19 palliatives, the APC youths in a release jointly signed by
Mr. Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji Adeleye, EAYC Convener and
Secretary respectively, said the government should be transparent
enough to open its storage at Jibowu Hall in the government house and
share the food items being kept there to the people.
The youths also condemned the looting of private warehouse as well as
the Silos and SEMA facilities by hoodlums.
EAYC said despite that it is a group of APC youths in Ekiti State, it
will be a disservice to the people to keep silent, knowing that
hundreds of thousands of Ekiti people are sleeping with empty stomach.
We saw the statement from the Deputy Governor and we must state
clearly that there are food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives still
being kept in the government house, particularly Jibowu Hall and two
other locations.
We are appealing to Governor Fayemi to open these storages and release
the food items to the people who are in dire need of them.
Though we are not unmindful of the possibility of this position that
we have taken to openly beg the governor might lead to our suspension
from the APC, but the fear of being suspended from our party won’t
stop us from siding with the people at this time.
Our clear position is that Ekiti State government must not keep food
items in the government house while the people are hungry and if this
will make us to get into the black book of the governor like others
before us, we won’t mind.