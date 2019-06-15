The Government of Imo State, led by the Executive Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, has reiterated its commitment to resolving the perennial water challenge in the state with the immediate reactivation of the Otamiri Water Scheme, located at the state capital, Owerri.

Deputy Governor of the state, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona disclosed this during a fact-finding tour of the Otamiri Water Scheme on Saturday, June 15, 2019, assuring that the state government places premium on water. He stressed that the Otamiri Water Scheme is one facility the state government prices so high and cannot allow to rot away.

“I was discussing with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Utilities, Mrs. Eleberi P.A., the General Manager of Otamiri Water Scheme, Mrs. Hope Anyiam, and other senior management staff of the water scheme.This water scheme is one that the state government cannot afford to allow to run down.”

“Due to the high premium the state government places on water, we have decided to resuscitate the Otamiri Water Scheme and we shall do all it takes to ensure that this facility comes up again.”

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, the Governor of the state is very anxious that we utilise this place and provide water for the people of the state”, he said.

The Deputy Governor further assured that the government would meet the financial and other challenges faced by the water scheme”

He said: “We have looked at the financial implications and evaluated the infrastructure on ground. We shall do our best to ensure that this comes back to life.”

The Deputy Governor was received at the water scheme and taken round the facility by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Utilities, Mrs. Eleberi P. A., the General Manager of Otamiri Water Scheme, Mrs. Hope Anyiam, and other senior staff.