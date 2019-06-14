Austine Tsenzughul reports from Bauchi

Bauchi State based Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have tasked Gov. Sen. Bala Mohammed to declare state of emergency in the state’s education sector.S

The Organizations also said 80 per cent of Bauchi youth are either illiterates or unemployed.

Forum of Executive Directors of CSOs at a press conference in Bauchi disclosed this in its recommendations to the state governor as one of his priorities to be included in his for his first 100 days in office.

According to the Forum’s view,a survey carried out by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and UNICEF, Bauchi has the highest number of out of school children in Nigeria, totaling 1.3 million.

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Sodangi Chindo informed that, the Forum also recommended a development of a robust long term development plan that would be a road map to tackling the challenges in the sector.

“There is the need to adopt unity, diversity and professionalism in the governor’s cabinet in order to reflect the defiance exhibited by Bauchi state people who elected him from across ethnic, gender, religious and party lines”.

“The Forum, further asked the governor to appoint a professionals who know our communities and the development challenges confronting different communities as his Special Adviser on NGO matters”.

“This, according to the Forum,will ease our channel of communication and feedback to fast track quality data collection for a bottom up approach in solving our communities challenges”.

“There is need for mutual respect and harmonious relationship between our elected representatives across party lines at state and federal levels if we are to succeed as a people.”.

Chindo noted that,Bauchi people are becoming politically conscious by the day and very soon will start demanding for accountability from their elected representatives at all levels”.