The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested the man whose false kidnap alarm led to the killing of three innocent persons at Kawo in Kaduna metropolis on Monday morning.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo made the disclosure in Kaduna.

Sabo said that the man, Musa Imam was arrested at about 1700hrs by Police Operatives investigating the incident.

“The mastermind, Alhaji Musa Imam who raised the false alarm that attracted the mob who lynched the driver and incited disturbances has been arrested.

” The Police is investigating the matter and more updates will follow in due course.” he said

NAN recalls that the suspect had allegely raised an alarm that he was being kidnapped on Monday morning at the crowded Kawo flyover thereby attracting a mob who lynched one person the man claimed was among the kidnappers.

Two other people were allegedly shot by security agents trying to extricate themselves from the surging mob.