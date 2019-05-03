Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condoles with Senator Dino Melaye
(PDP, Kogi West) over passage of his amiable mother, Deaconess Comfort
Melaye.
The PDP family is grieved by this sad event, particularly given
Deaconess Malaye’s role as a devout Christian and a community leader,
who lived as a source of inspiration and nurturing for younger
generation of leaders.
Though we mourn, we take solace in the fact that Deaconess Melaye lived
a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our dear nation, as well as our great
party, the PDP, a patriot, quintessential democrat and true leader in
Senator Melaye.
The PDP therefore condoles with the Melaye family, the Apostolic Church
and the people of Kogi state and prays God to grant them the fortitude
to bear this irreparable loss.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary