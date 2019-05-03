Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condoles with Senator Dino Melaye

(PDP, Kogi West) over passage of his amiable mother, Deaconess Comfort

Melaye.

The PDP family is grieved by this sad event, particularly given

Deaconess Malaye’s role as a devout Christian and a community leader,

who lived as a source of inspiration and nurturing for younger

generation of leaders.

Though we mourn, we take solace in the fact that Deaconess Melaye lived

a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our dear nation, as well as our great

party, the PDP, a patriot, quintessential democrat and true leader in

Senator Melaye.

The PDP therefore condoles with the Melaye family, the Apostolic Church

and the people of Kogi state and prays God to grant them the fortitude

to bear this irreparable loss.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary