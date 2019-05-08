The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has completed plans to create Women Literacy Centres (WLCs) in one hundred more communities within its coverage area of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

In a statement by KEDCO’s spokesman, Mohammed Kandi, it said the decision followed a successful graduation of sixty pioneer students early February, in Dausayi village in Gezawa Local Government area, in Kano state.

Kandi, also quoted the lead consultant from Tata Power DDL India, Mr. Ravindra Joshi, as saying “having successfully conducted the pilot project in Dausayi, I am proud to say that, we have moved to Dankunkuru and Dausara communities in Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State.”

Mr Joshi also said the firm targets one hundred more communities in 2019, insisting that the outcome of the first literacy initiative was impressive.

He said: “Our aim with the WLCs is to provide basic education for women who are outright illiterates or semi-literate and have no idea about KEDCO services towards improving their standard of living, and in the long term make them KEDCO ambassadors that can champion swift payment of electricity bills in the respective communities.”

It would be recalled that, KEDCO’s MD/CEO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, launched the WLC initiative in August last year, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with a view to consolidating the existing relationship with communities in KEDCO franchise areas, for optimum services.