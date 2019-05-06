An FCT High Court Kubwa on Monday ordered that Ngozi Oboh, a Superintendent of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abuja be remanded in prison for allegedly defrauding scores of job seekers of N 2. 7 million.

Delivering her ruling in denying bail, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, held that the defence counsel, Okere Chamberlain did not serve the court with the motion for bail to be looked into even though it was served on the prosecutor, Suleiman Abdulkareem.

She adjourned the matter until May 14 for hearing.

The Independent Corrupt Crimes Commission (ICPC) charged the defendant with fraud contrary to Section 1 (1) and punishable under Section (1) (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2010.

Abdulkareem had told the court that the defendant obtained N2. 7 million from job seekers in the guise to secure employment for them in Nigeria Prisons Service in January, 2015.

The defendan,t however, pleaded not guilty.

Chamberlain applied for the bail of his client pursuant to Sections 162 and 158 of the Administration of Criminal justice Act urging the court to admit the defendant to bail on liberal terms.

He further assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail adding that she would not jeopardize the smooth running of the case.

The prosecutor did not oppose to the bail of the defendant but applied for the bail conditions to be made stringent in order for her not to evade trial.